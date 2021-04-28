First shipment of medical aid arrives in India, as Covid-19 cases, deaths surge

The first shipment of medical aid arrived in New Delhi from Britain today as foreign countries vow support to help India fight an explosive upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

The aid included 95 oxygen concentrators, and 200 non-invasive ventilators and manual ventilators that departed the UK on Sunday.

India recorded more than 320,000 new cases of coronavirus infection today as a grim surge of illness and death weighed on the country and its sinking health system started getting much-needed support from foreign nations.

More supplies are due to arrive in Delhi later this week, including a further 400 oxygen concentrators from the UK's surplus medical supplies, according to the UK government.

The support follows a request from India and a pledge from Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the UK to do all it can.

India's tally of cases went past 17.6 million, behind only the United States.

The health ministry also reported another 2771 deaths in the past 24 hours, with roughly 115 Indians succumbing to the disease every hour.

The latest fatalities pushed India's total to 197,894, behind the US, Brazil and Mexico.

Experts say even these figures are probably an undercount.