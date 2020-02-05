First pictures released from inside north Auckland coronavirus quarantine base

The first pictures of Whangaparaoa Military Training Facility - where Kiwi evacuees from virus-stricken China will be staying have been released by the Ministry of Health.

Passengers on board the Air New Zealand flight from Wuhan, China, underwent a gruelling seven-hour-long check-in process overnight before embarking at 6.45am today on the half-day journey.

The rescue flight NZ1942, carrying 198 passengers, is expected to land in Auckland later today, after days of planning.

The Ministry of Health this afternoon released images of the Whangaparaoa Navy training facility, chosen as the quarantine site due to its size and location, as well as its access to its own medical facilities.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health told 1 NEWS that while in isolation, the plan is for evacuees to "continue to maintain as normal a life as possible".

At the site, people will receive daily medical checks, be able to work remotely, and education needs for children will be provided.

Catering would be maintained by commercial contractors.

The Ministry says it is also preparing to provide returnees with an information pack which will provide information about the facility, dietary requirements, the 14 day isolation plan and security at the facility.

The site has a no-fly zone above it and people wanting to drop parcels off to those in isolation have been asked to take them to the local police station in Orewa.

Of the affected passengers, 54 are New Zealand citizens and 44 are New Zealand permanent residents on Chinese passports, 23 are Australian citizens and 12 Australian permanent residents on Chinese passports, then there are eight British nationals, 17 people from 17 Timor Leste, 17 from Papua New Guinea, five from Samoa, four from Tonga, two from Fiji, one from Kiribati, one from Federated States of Micronesia, one from Uzbek and one Dutch national.