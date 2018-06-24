First pictures of New Zealand's First Baby - Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford introduced their newborn baby girl, Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, to the public today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern and Mr Gayford let the nation know the news during a media conference at Auckland Hospital before noon.

The name 'Neve' was chosen for their daughter because it means "bright and radiant".

'Te Aroha' was chosen to reflect "the amount of love that this baby has been shown before she was even arrived".

"We're not placing any great expectations on this little baby except happiness and love."

The couple's first child was born on Thursday at 4.45pm, weighing in at 3.31 kgs.



