TODAY |

First the pavlova, now the Aussies are claiming a Kiwi inventor's raw smoked egg

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Dunedin and Otago
Australia

A culinary inventor in Otago is up in arms over what he claims is an Australian attempt to claim his unique treatment for eggs.

The hullaballoo is over a 'raw smoked egg' which Neville Kenealy invented in a shed on his farm at Lawrence a decade ago.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reported that cold manuka smoke permeates through thousands of holes in the egg shell and the egg lasts twice as long as an unsmoked egg.

It featured on Southern Television in 2010 and since then has been sold around the country.

But Mr Kenealy couldn't get a patent, and a few weeks ago the Kenealys discovered an Aussie company - the Smoked Egg Company - are claiming to be the "world’s first" cold smoked egg producer. 

The Smoked Egg Company filed a patent application in March, but according to the patent office haven't responded to a request for further information. 

Seven Sharp couldn't get a response from them either.

Watch Julian Lee's report on the smoked egg saga in the video above.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    An Aussie crowd is claiming its raw smoked egg as a ‘world first’, and Neville Kenealy isn’t happy. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    New Zealand
    Food and Drink
    Dunedin and Otago
    Australia
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:20
    The English chef says he’s “devastated” and thanked those who’ve helped with the business.
    Jamie Oliver left 'devastated' after much-loved restaurants in UK go into administration
    2
    The image shows the pair dressed in blue at their London home, Clarence House.
    Queensland man who claims he's the love child of Charles and Camilla loses employment battle
    3
    Over 11,000 people logged onto the Immigration NZ website the day after the Aussie election.
    Crikey! It's not their election result that's making Aussies want to fly the coop for NZ
    4
    Care worker inherits $90 million UK estate after DNA test proves his lineage
    5
    Deputy mayor in Australia's 'wedding of the century', Salim Mehajer, walks free from prison
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    02:01
    Over 11,000 people logged onto the Immigration NZ website the day after the Aussie election.

    Crikey! It's not their election result that's making Aussies want to fly the coop for NZ
    02:21
    Raelene Castle today confirmed that Rugby Australia had axed Folau following his controversial social media post last month.

    Aussie players' union to review how stars can express faith, in wake of Israel Folau saga
    00:17
    Creswell NZ, owned by Nongfu, was granted consent in 2016 by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to install a new bore for testing purposes at Otakiri Springs.

    Opportunities for 'struggling economy' lost if Chinese water bottling plant expansion in Whakatāne fails, court hears
    00:24
    When asked if he was a bully himself, Mr Mallard said, "I think I have acted inappropriately on occasion".

    Speaker Mallard regrets some of his past behaviour as an MP, after report finds 'systemic' bullying in Parliament