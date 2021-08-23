First NZ evacuees from Afghanistan to arrive today

The first cohort of Kiwis evacuated from Afghanistan are set to arrive back home this afternoon.

Plane - generic. Source: istock.com

The group of New Zealand citizens, their families and other visa holders will go straight to MIQ on arrival.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare said the group's "long journey to safety is nearly over, and I can only imagine the relief and joy they feel at being reunited with loved ones here in Aotearoa.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"The effort to evacuate New Zealanders and Afghan nationals who hold visas to enter the country has involved multiple government agencies and hundreds of personnel both in New Zealand and in the Middle East."

Henare made special mention of Australia and the United Arab Emirates in the evacuation of the group, and said he would "also like to thank the US for helping to secure an entry for New Zealanders at Kabul airport, and Air NZ for its support in assisting to bring New Zealanders home from Australia".

There are more than 200 New Zealanders in Afghanistan who are receiving assistance from the Government, "to help them onto flights in dangerous and perilous conditions".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is also managing requests from Afghan nationals wanting help to leave Afghanistan.

"The Ministry has been working urgently with Immigration New Zealand to secure visas for those whom the New Zealand Government has determined as working alongside NZDF, New Zealand Police and aid missions, or materially assisted in the Operation Burnham inquiry," Henare said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed her concern last week over the evacuation situation in Afghanistan, saying it, "does not look like we're going to get everyone out that we want to get out".

She said there was a window to try and use the secure space in Kabul airport, "but it is an entirely separate issue of people's ability to safely connect with the airport.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade last week was aware of 206 New Zealanders and their families in Afghanistan who are eligible to enter New Zealand.