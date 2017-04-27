First of new annual crime surveys will focus on family violence

A new yearly national crime survey is set to replace the less frequent former crime survey.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Justice announced today that the New Zealand Crime and Victim Survey will replace the New Zealand Crime and Safety Survey, which happened every three or four years.

The new survey will run every year and aims to gather a much greater range and depth of information, Ministry of Justice chief executive Andrew Bridgman says.

"This is a very powerful new tool. It will help us better understand the impact of crime on the lives of New Zealanders and make the changes necessary for a safer New Zealand," he said.

The survey will sample 8000 people over the age of 15, with the face-to-face interviews taking seven months to complete.

The focus of the 2018 survey, starting this month, will be on family violence.

"We urge everyone who is contacted to participate. We want to know the impact crime has had on their lives in the last 12 months and we want to know about both reported and non-reported offences," Mr Bridgman said.

"People who provide this information for the NZCVS will be making an important contribution to combating crime in New Zealand."

The results of the survey will be published either at the end of 2018 or early 2019.