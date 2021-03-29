TODAY |

First look: NZ Police unveil new Škoda Superb patrol car

New Zealand Police are showing off the first of their new Škoda Superb patrol cars today.

The new cars have been shown off with the police blue-and-yellow livery for the first time. Source: Supplied

The Škoda replaces the Holden Commodore as the go-to primary response vehicle, after Holden announced it was ceasing production.

New Zealand Police announced the Škoda Superb was selected as the new frontline car last November, but this is the first look at one of the vehicles wrapped in the police livery.

"For frontline staff, their vehicles are their primary place of work," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says. 

"The Škoda Superb provides a safer, more comfortable environment for them while being value for money and reducing our carbon emissions across the fleet."

The first 101 new Škoda patrol cars will be rolled out before the end of June, police say, as their existing cars are replaced at the end of their useful life.

The new model also includes several prototype features for field testing, including real-time location tracking and internal Perspex barriers to protect officers.

