First location of interest released, as Covid-19 case visited around 30 locations in southern Northland region

Today’s community case of Covid-19 travelled around the southern part of the Northland region with her husband after leaving an Auckland managed isolation facility.

The woman left managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman Hotel on January 13, her positive result came in late last night after she was tested again upon reporting symptoms.

Before then, Dr Ashley Bloomfield says she visited around 30 locations while travelling with her husband around the lower part of Northland, as far south as Helensville.

The first location where she visited was released this evening.

It is the Bendon Outlet Whangarei, Shop 12, Okara Shopping Centre 4 Port Road, which the woman visited on Friday January 15 between 9.33 and 10am.

Bloomfield said the woman was called by health officials on January 16 to check in following her isolation stay, but she had not reported any symptoms.

However, her recollection after discussing her symptoms with the medical officer of health today, revealed she developed “muscle aches” on January 15 which had “got progressively worse”.

These businesses are currently being contacted and a full list will be made available here. The locations include, bars, restaurants and tourist locations.

Anyone who was at the same locations on the same day have been asked to self-isolate, ring Healthline and get a Covid-19 test.

Bloomfield says there are four close contacts of the woman who will be tested for Covid-19.

Anyone else who has been in contact with the woman, or visited the same locations, is regarded as a “casual plus” contact, meaning they will need to isolate and be tested.

According to the Ministry of Health, the woman had travelled in Spain and the Netherlands late last year for work.

"While in the Netherlands she was in contact with family members, who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

"The person left the United Kingdom en route to New Zealand, travelling via Singapore, arriving in Auckland on 30 December," MoH says.

Covid-Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the origin and variant of infection was still unknown, and that it was important not to speculate on what the strain might be until information would be available.

“It’s also too early to speculate on what our possible response options may be, including things like alert levels.

“We don’t have the relevant information we need to make any further decisions on that.

“Of course when we do, of course, we will keep people informed,"said Hipkins.

He said steps to undertake genome sequencing and a second PCR test were already underway, which could take around 24 hours for both results to come through.

Hipkins reinforced key public health messages for people to self-isolate if they are feeling unwell and to get a Covid-19 test.

“Don’t go to work if you are feeling unwell. Please do use the Covid Tracer app to scan everywhere that you go.