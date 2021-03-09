TODAY |

First large-scale Covid-19 vaccination clinic opens in Auckland for household members of border workers

Source:  Associated Press

New Zealand opened its first large vaccination clinic today as it scales up efforts to protect people from the coronavirus.

Dr Joe Bourne says border workers' household contacts are next in line to get a jab. Source: 1 NEWS

The clinic in South Auckland will initially target household members of border workers.

New Zealand has stamped out community spread of the virus and considers border workers and their families the most vulnerable to catching the disease from infectious travellers.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said that initially about 150 people a day will get vaccinated at the clinic, although the numbers will be rapidly increased. Health officials plan to open two more clinics in Auckland over the next few weeks.

Aaron Te Moananua, left, receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Auckland. Source: Ministry of Health.

“I know a lot of our old people are probably scared of getting the vaccine but getting it today, it doesn’t hurt, and it is important for everybody to get it,” said Denise Fogasavaii, the sister of an Air New Zealand employee who has already been vaccinated.

New Zealand this week announced it plans to use the Pfizer vaccine for all inoculations, and it hopes to complete its vaccination programme by the end of the year.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
