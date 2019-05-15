TODAY |

First KiwiBuild homes for Bay of Plenty go on the market tomorrow

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Property
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

The first KiwiBuild homes in greater Tauranga are available for purchase by eligible buyers.

KiwiBuild Head of Delivery Helen O’Sullivan and Classic Builders Director Peter Cooney made the announcement today, saying 27 standalone KiwiBuild homes are being built at Kaimai Views, a 242 home development in Omokoroa.

KiwiBuild Head of Delivery, Helen O’Sullivan, says data shows there is a "high demand" for KiwiBuild homes in Tauranga.

"It’s always a challenge matching the supply with the demand but Classic Builders have got a great understanding of their market here in the bay and they’ve got a great track record of delivering homes for the market,” she says.

She says they have "every reason" to believe the homes will be very popular.

The first homes are due for completion over the next few weeks. 

The first eight will go on sale tomorrow, May 16, with the first open home on May 26, 11am to 2pm.

They are a mix of two and three-bedroom properties priced at $485,000 to $500,000. The homes will be available for direct sale, without a ballot.

More than 6000 people have registered their interest in a KiwiBuild home in Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty.

With an average house price of $733,000, Tauranga has some of the most expensive housing in the country. The median house price in Omokoroa is $798,000.

"KiwiBuild and Classic Builders has achieved great starter homes at an affordable price, well below the typical house price in Greater Tauranga," Ms O'Sullivan says. "This will give more people in the Bay of Plenty an opportunity to own a place of their own."

Mr Cooney says it has been Classic Build's mission for a while to bring more affordable homes to Tauranga without compromising on quality.

"Kaimai Views illustrates how collaboration between the developer, local Council and Government can achieve this and we have really enjoyed the process," he says.

Since yesterday, 83 KiwiBuild homes have been completed, 76 homes sold and 13 conditional sales. There are also 378 homes under construction. 

Another 10,356 homes are contracted and committed to build.

To buy a KiwiBuild home, people must be a first home buyer or "second chancer" (a previous property owner without large assets). 

People must also be at least 18 years old, a New Zealand Citizen, Permanent Resident or a Resident Visa holder who is "ordinarily resident in New Zealand", have an income of less than $180,000 a year for two or more buyers, or $120,000 a year for a single buyer and intend to own and live in the home for at least 3 years.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Helen O’Sullivan says there is “high demand” for KiwiBuild homes in Tauranga Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Property
    Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
    Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
    2
    Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
    'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
    3
    Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
    'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
    4
    Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
    5
    Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
    IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    00:15
    Police were called to a residential property in Akina at around 9pm last night.

    'Others likely' involved in death of man in Hastings last month
    Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) strike outside Britomart Station in central Auckland on Wednesday, May 15.

    Rail union says safety checks and maintenance on Auckland trains will be piling up as strike action continues

    Solo mum out of pocket as Government 'wait too long' to scrap sanction
    Auckland High Court.

    Prominent businessman accused of sexual assault, trying to silence witness to stand trial in Auckland