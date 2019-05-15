First KiwiBuild homes for Bay of Plenty go on the market tomorrow

The first KiwiBuild homes in greater Tauranga are available for purchase by eligible buyers.

KiwiBuild Head of Delivery Helen O’Sullivan and Classic Builders Director Peter Cooney made the announcement today, saying 27 standalone KiwiBuild homes are being built at Kaimai Views, a 242 home development in Omokoroa.

KiwiBuild Head of Delivery, Helen O’Sullivan, says data shows there is a "high demand" for KiwiBuild homes in Tauranga.

"It’s always a challenge matching the supply with the demand but Classic Builders have got a great understanding of their market here in the bay and they’ve got a great track record of delivering homes for the market,” she says.

She says they have "every reason" to believe the homes will be very popular.



The first homes are due for completion over the next few weeks.

The first eight will go on sale tomorrow, May 16, with the first open home on May 26, 11am to 2pm.

They are a mix of two and three-bedroom properties priced at $485,000 to $500,000. The homes will be available for direct sale, without a ballot.

More than 6000 people have registered their interest in a KiwiBuild home in Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty.

With an average house price of $733,000, Tauranga has some of the most expensive housing in the country. The median house price in Omokoroa is $798,000.

"KiwiBuild and Classic Builders has achieved great starter homes at an affordable price, well below the typical house price in Greater Tauranga," Ms O'Sullivan says. "This will give more people in the Bay of Plenty an opportunity to own a place of their own."

Mr Cooney says it has been Classic Build's mission for a while to bring more affordable homes to Tauranga without compromising on quality.

"Kaimai Views illustrates how collaboration between the developer, local Council and Government can achieve this and we have really enjoyed the process," he says.

Since yesterday, 83 KiwiBuild homes have been completed, 76 homes sold and 13 conditional sales. There are also 378 homes under construction.

Another 10,356 homes are contracted and committed to build.

To buy a KiwiBuild home, people must be a first home buyer or "second chancer" (a previous property owner without large assets).