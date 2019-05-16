TODAY |

First international medical team set up in Fiji for emergency response around the region

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Pacific Islands

The Pacific's first international medical team has been set up in Fiji to respond to emergencies around the region.

The team, partly funded by New Zealand, has its own hospital and can be deployed to treat up to 100 people a day.

Every year the Pacific grapples with serious emergencies - now there's more help at the ready.

The World Health Organisation has helped set up the team providing support and training.

The 20 strong group includes four doctors, 11 nurses and a pharmacist.

"We are able to provide medical assistance various types of medical assistance up to 100 patients a day FMAT will be able to do this within 24-72 hours within Fiji and within the Pacific Island countries," says Vimal Vikash Deo, Emergency Team Co-ordinator.

The mobile field hospital includes power, water and all the things needed for triage and emergency care.

New Zealand, through its aid programme, is funding nearly $1 million over three years towards the team.

"The pacific is prone to disasters, cyclones, volcanoes and health emergencies so strengthening the capacity of countries to deal with major medical emergencies is really important," says Jonathan Kings, of The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Climate change means more intense and destructive cyclones are on the cards.

The emergency team is now one of 25 that have been set up worldwide.

While the region struggles to cope with unpredictable natural disasters, the emergency team is at least something it can count on.


    Your playlist will load after this ad

    New Zealand has invested close to $1 million towards the team. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Pacific Islands
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
    Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
    2
    Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
    'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
    3
    Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
    'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
    4
    Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
    5
    Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
    IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    03:22
    The 20 year plan includes a spend of $6.4 billion.

    Wellington's $6.4b transport plan announced despite Treasury warnings
    02:51
    A number of Chinese students have admitted buying essays from ghostwriters.

    International students reveal pressure to succeed, after some admit paying for essays
    00:38
    Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.

    'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
    New Zealand bush (file picture).

    Forestry receives $58m boost in pre-Budget announcement