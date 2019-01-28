First half of the year the fifth warmest on record, according to NIWA

The first half of the year is the fifth warmest on record for New Zealand and the driest on record for Auckland, according to NIWA.

"During summer, heatwave conditions scorched our seas for the second consecutive year, while several areas of the country suffered ongoing drought conditions, including Nelson-Tasman where prolonged wildfires occurred and a state of emergency was declared,” says NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll in a statement.

The normal year to date figure for sea surface temperature in coastal areas around the eastern and southern South Island is three degrees higher than normal.

In February the Far North experienced its fifth drought in eight years, while Gisborne recorded its driest January in 112 years.

This year saw the driest January to June on record for Auckland (321.2 mm, 62 per cent of normal), Hamilton (275.8 mm, 53 per cent of normal) Whangārei (277.8 mm, 44 per cent of normal), Whitianga (332.8 mm, 39 per cent of normal), and Kaitaia (238.4 mm, 36 per cent of normal).

"The country had a very bright start to the year, with a vast majority of regions experiencing more sunshine than normal – wider Nelson recorded the highest January-June sunshine hour total on record (1445.6 hours)," says Mr Noll.

"In contrast to the drought, we also saw a record-breaking rainfall event along the West Coast during March. This was fueled by an atmospheric river and the warm Tasman Sea," says Mr Noll.