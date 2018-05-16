 

First funerals take place for Palestinians killed by Israeli troops during Gaza clashes

More than 50 people were killed in protests over the US Embassy being moved to Jerusalem.
news

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals the true extent of her debilitating liver condition

The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Most watched video: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3
Police road block in West Auckland during armed callout.

Person cooperating with police after West Auckland armed police callout

Residents are being warned to prepare for an evacuation at any moment.

Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano imminent after warning level raised to red

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

The controversial religious leader died today after a battle with cancer.

Watch the first and only TV interview with Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian, where he revealed inner-workings of secretive religious sect

The controversial religious leader died from cancer on May 15, 2018.

Hopeful Christian, founder of West Coast religious sect Gloriavale, dies

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Most watched: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his cows are taken for slaughter, amid Mycoplasma bovis

Police have taken civil proceedings against the Head Hunters gang in Christchurch.

Head Hunter gang member allegedly involved in 'unprovoked, malicious assault' on motorists while on Johnny Danger memorial ride in Auckland

A man was punched unconscious by a Head Hunter gang member after a minor crash during the ride.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A patchwork of rain and shine throughout the country today

