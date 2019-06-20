TODAY |

First firearms buyback event set to go ahead in Christchurch

The first of 258 firearms collection events will take place in Christchurch this weekend.

The event takes place at Riccarton Racecourse on Saturday and Sunday, providing firearms owners the opportunity to hand in prohibited firearms for buy-back and amnesty.

It’s one of 258 events that will run across the country over the next three months.

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement said police recognised it was a big change for the law-abiding firearms community.

"We want to work with firearms owners to make this process as seamless as possible during the buy-back and amnesty period," he said.

"It’s about doing the right thing for the safety of all New Zealand."

Safety is crucial at the events, Mr Clement said, asking people to ensure they’ve cleared their firearms of all ammunition and placed them, and any parts, in a safe carry bag.

To speed up the process at events, owners need to complete the online form before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

Police advise that if a firearm can be modified to make it non-prohibited or if owners have a unique, collectable firearm, to visit the website before attending a collection event.

An updated price list and a video showing how the collection events work have also been made available online.

Gun owners are advised that prior to attending a collection event, they are reminded to bring the following:
• Your firearms licence (if applicable)
• Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)
• Your bank account number
• Your online notification reference number
• All your prohibited parts, cleared of all ammunition
• Any other non-prohibited firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police.
• A valuation if you believe your firearm fits the unique prohibited criteria.

The amnesty ends on December 20. Collection events are being held at locations across the country and details with venues, dates and times can be viewed here. 

Police Minister Stuart Nash and Finance Minister Grant Robertson made the announcement today. Source: 1 NEWS
