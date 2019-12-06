TODAY |

First female Commodore makes NZ naval history

Source:  1 NEWS

Melissa Ross has made naval history today, becoming the first woman to achieve the rank of Commodore in the Royal New Zealand Navy. 

Royal New Zealand Navy Captain Melissa Ross Source: 1 NEWS

She took her place as Commodore and Deputy Chief of Navy during ceremonies at Te Tau Moana Marae in Devonport, Auckland this morning surrounded by colleagues, friends and family. 

She told 1 NEWS the support she'd received had been overwhelming.

"It's amazing to see the number of people that have come here to tautoko and support me.

Ms Ross will also become the first female Deputy Chief of Navy. Source: 1 NEWS

"And they've been there throughout my whole career, throughout my whole life. So it's a really, really awesome day. [I feel] really privileged and proud."

Following the promotion, Commodore Ross reported for duty as Deputy Chief of Navy at a second ceremony at Devonport Naval Base. 

