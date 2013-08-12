First female commanding officer for Te Mana Navy frigate

A Royal New Zealand Navy frigate will have a woman at the helm for the first time when the HMNZS Te Mana has a change of command.

New Zealand frigate Te Mana Source: 1 NEWS

Commander Lisa Hunn will take over from Commander Simon Griffiths at a ceremony at Devonport Naval Base in Auckland today.

It will be her second command, having been the last officer in charge of the survey vessel HMNZS Takapu before it was decommissioned.

Commander Hunn joined the RNZN in 1990, serving on numerous ships between 1993 and 2007.