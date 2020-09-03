TODAY |

First day of election campaigning – again – as politicians prep for rescheduled election

Source:  1 NEWS

Political parties around New Zealand began their election campaigning again today after the easing of restrictions in Auckland on Monday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

How well children are cared for in New Zealand was the hot topic today for both major parties. Source: 1 NEWS

The care of Kiwi children has been the hot talking point as politicians hit the road.

The National Party has been making promises to parents about a one-off baby bonus and changes to parental leave.

National promises $3000 for all expecting parents to spend on child-related services

Whereas the Prime Minister faced questions today about a damning UN report on the wellbeing of children.

New Zealand ranked near bottom of UNICEF child wellbeing ratings

Watch the video above for 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch-McKay's full report.

New Zealand
Politics
Social Issues
Your Vote 2020
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Survivor confirms livestock ship carrying missing New Zealanders capsized, sunk in storm
2
Paula Bennett reveals her new job after departing politics
3
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirms he has Covid-19
4
Jacinda Ardern outlines what Cabinet will consider at tomorrow's alert level review
5
Napier man, 87, who drove ride-on lawnmower to supermarket after car stolen gets help from police
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:26

Online gambling helps Sky City make profit this year, despite Covid-19 lockdown setbacks

Kidnapper who severed woman's finger over drug debt sent to prison
00:40

Survivor confirms livestock ship carrying missing New Zealanders capsized, sunk in storm

Hundreds of jobs expected to be cut at NZ Steel