First day of election campaigning – again – as politicians prep for rescheduled election

Political parties around New Zealand began their election campaigning again today after the easing of restrictions in Auckland on Monday.
The care of Kiwi children has been the hot talking point as politicians hit the road.
The National Party has been making promises to parents about a one-off baby bonus and changes to parental leave.
Whereas the Prime Minister faced questions today about a damning UN report on the wellbeing of children.
Watch the video above for 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch-McKay's full report.