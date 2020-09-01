TODAY |

First Covid-19 case confirmed in Wellington managed isolation facility

Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington has its first Covid-19 case staying in a managed isolation facility.

The case is a man in his 50s who travelled from the US. Source: 1 NEWS

According to the Ministry of Health, the positive case is a man in his 50s who arrived on August 18 from the US and tested positive in routine testing around day 12 of his stay in managed isolation.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb says the man flew in to Auckland from Los Angeles and was then flown down to Wellington on a chartered flight where they had no contact with members of the public.

It comes as there were nine new cases announced in managed isolation facilities around the country today.

Of those, five are in Christchurch, three are in Auckland and one is in Wellington.

The Christchurch cases are a man in his 20s, a woman in her 30s, two women in their 20s, and a man in his 40s, who all arrived on the same flight from India via Fiji on August 27.

The Auckland cases are a woman in her 20s and another in her 30s, both of whom arrived from India on August 23. The third managed isolation case in Auckland is a woman in her 50s who arrived on August 26 from Qatar.

There are also five new cases of Covid-19 in the community the Ministry of Health confirmed today.

Five of those cases for September 1 were through community transmission. Source: 1 NEWS

The five new community cases are all linked to the Auckland cluster. Two cases are household contacts of previously reported cases and the other three are all in a household that is linked to an existing case.

New Zealand
Wellington
Coronavirus Pandemic
