First complainant gives evidence at Arthur Allan Thomas trial

Nicole Bremner, 1 NEWS Reporter
The first complainant is giving evidence at the trial of Arthur Allan Thomas who is facing four historic charges of sexual assault and one charge of rape.

The jury has been shown a video of the complainant’s police interview in 2019 which detailed two separate incidents of alleged sexual offending.

The complainant alleged there was coercion involved and others were present at the first incident.

Arthur Allan Thomas sat completely still throughout the screening of the video which was conducted by a female police officer at the Manukau Police Hub.

The complainant became upset several times – crying and reaching for tissues.

Arthur Allan Thomas’ lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg, says her client strenuously denies the allegations against him.

The trial is set down for 10 days before a jury of eight men and four women.

