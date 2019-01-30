TODAY |

First case of Mycoplasma bovis found in Bay of Plenty

A dairy herd in eastern Bay of Plenty has been infected with Mycoplasma bovis.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) today confirmed the disease had been picked up through a “number of rounds of testing”.

A Mycoplasma bovis programme spokesperson told 1 NEWS the farm has now been “depopulated”.

“We know that learning M. bovis is present on-farm is disruptive and stressful for farmers, families and workers,” the spokesperson said.

“The joint MPI, DairyNZ and Beef + Lamb New Zealand Mycoplasma bovis programme offers support to farm families through our regional staff, and by funding the Rural Support Trusts to provide support to affected farmers and their families.

“The programme’s regional teams have recovery specialists who help farmers get back to farming free from disease.

“In addition, farmers with verifiable losses are eligible for compensation.”

According to MPI, M. bovis is currently on 30 properties around New Zealand, while 196 properties that had the infection have been cleared to return to farming.

The risk to neighbouring properties is very low, and officials say they have not seen across-the-fence transmission in New Zealand.


