TODAY |

First case of coronavirus in Northland applauded for actions that protected others

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health has applauded the actions of a young Northland man diagnosed with coronavirus today.

A man wears a mask as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. Source: Associated Press

Chief Executive of the Health Ministry, Nick Chamberlain said at 1.00pm today, it confirmed a definite case of Covid-19 in Northland.

The 23-year-old arrived in Auckland on March 16 from Sydney.

The Ministry has applauded his actions after becoming unwell, he self-isolated and then contacted his GP.

"The general practice followed the correct contact and testing procedures, ensuring that no-one was at risk of transmission. The man has not had contact with any hospitals, accident and medical or emergency departments in Northland," Mr Chamberlain said.

Since being advised of the positive result, the man has been in full isolation and being visited daily by a public health nurse.

"This young man's actions to protect others are greatly appreciated," said Mr Chamberlain.

"I recognise how stressful this will be for our community. With so much information circulating it is important to know where to get the most reliable information," he said.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:56
PM places border ban on all non-residents and permanent residents entering NZ
2
National call for border closure for non citizens and residents amid coronavirus
3
Two Auckland schools will remain open after parents test positive for coronavirus
4
Over 16,000 Kiwis apply for coronavirus wage subsidy in first day of applications
5
Fiji confirms first coronavirus case - a flight attendant who briefly passed through Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

National call for border closure for non citizens and residents amid coronavirus

Trump invokes emergency authority, US, Canada border to close

Two Auckland schools will remain open after parents test positive for coronavirus

Italy death toll almost at 3000 as over 4000 new cases emerge