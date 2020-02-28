First case of coronavirus in Northland applauded for actions that protected others

The Ministry of Health has applauded the actions of a young Northland man diagnosed with coronavirus today.

A man wears a mask as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. Source: Associated Press

Chief Executive of the Health Ministry, Nick Chamberlain said at 1.00pm today, it confirmed a definite case of Covid-19 in Northland.

The 23-year-old arrived in Auckland on March 16 from Sydney.

The Ministry has applauded his actions after becoming unwell, he self-isolated and then contacted his GP.

"The general practice followed the correct contact and testing procedures, ensuring that no-one was at risk of transmission. The man has not had contact with any hospitals, accident and medical or emergency departments in Northland," Mr Chamberlain said.

Since being advised of the positive result, the man has been in full isolation and being visited daily by a public health nurse.

"This young man's actions to protect others are greatly appreciated," said Mr Chamberlain.