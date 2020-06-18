First big snowstorm of the year blankets parts of South Island

As parts of the South Island woke up to the first big snowstorm of the year this morning, it’s proven to be both a blessing for some and a headache for others.

Snow blanketed across hills around South Canterbury and North Otago with farmers like Loxton Family at Sawdon Station preparing for a chilly day out in the paddocks.

Across their station there’s 6,000 mouths to feed on their 7,500-hectares in the Mackenzie High Country.

The station appeared to have copped most of the cold front after it settled into the region overnight but as dawn broke it was time to get to work.

“You do still get to go inside and have your coffee, but you still have to do a little bit of work outside… and keep all the animals happy. I’ll tell you what on days like this they’re all pretty pleased to see you,” says Gavin Loxton.

The key for these farmers when it comes to snowstorms is to think ahead. They’ve already brought 1,000 of their stock down from the high country to low lying paddocks so they can reach them and feed out.

Joel Loxton's family's been farming this land for almost 100 years, so today's dusting seems to be no big deal.

“Pretty used to it, it's been happening my whole life. Just another year I suppose.”

Just up the road in Tekapo, it was an all-new experience for tourists stretching from Ashburton to Palmerston North and Marlborough.

Although not everyone seemed to be cut out for the cold temperatures, the tourist town who has struggled with the borders closed, is now feeling the love from domestic travellers.

Tekapo Springs General Manger, Jenny Coberstein says compared to the numbers they saw visit their pools last year, they're at just half of ticket sales for this month.

“We had 11,000 people come to our facility in June last year, and at the moment we’re at 50 per cent of that.”