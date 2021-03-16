First 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll since Budget set to be released tonight

Tonight we’ll reveal the results of the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, which comes a week after the Budget.
Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins. Source: Getty
Was there a boost for the Government after it splashed the cash last week, and after a number of poor results, how are the numbers shaping up for Judith Collins and those who might fancy a run at National's top job?
Interestingly, there's also a new name in the preferred Prime Minister mix.
Our last poll in March had Labour's support down four per cent to 49 per cent and National up two per cent at 27 per cent - any change in our third poll since last year's election will be revealed on 1 NEWS at 6pm, and here at 1news.co.nz.