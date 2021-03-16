First 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll since Budget set to be released tonight

Tonight we’ll reveal the results of the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, which comes a week after the Budget.

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins. Source: Getty

Was there a boost for the Government after it splashed the cash last week, and after a number of poor results, how are the numbers shaping up for Judith Collins and those who might fancy a run at National's top job?

Interestingly, there's also a new name in the preferred Prime Minister mix.