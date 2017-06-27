Fireworks display to light up Auckland in America's Cup celebration

Aucklanders are in for a treat tonight with a fireworks celebration set to take place in honour of Team New Zealand's America's Cup win today.

The display will be held at Headquarters restaurant in the heart of Auckland's Viaduct area at 6pm.

It will be followed up with a lighting display along the Viaduct wall which was first put in place as part of Auckland's Bright Night's event that was held at the start of the month.

Also getting in on the action will be the Sky Tower which will be lighting up in black and white to mark the victory.