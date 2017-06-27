 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Fireworks display to light up Auckland in America's Cup celebration

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Aucklanders are in for a treat tonight with a fireworks celebration set to take place in honour of Team New Zealand's America's Cup win today.

Burling says to "have the job done" is an "incredible" feeling for the team.
Source: 1 NEWS

The display will be held at Headquarters restaurant in the heart of Auckland's Viaduct area at 6pm.

It will be followed up with a lighting display along the Viaduct wall which was first put in place as part of Auckland's Bright Night's event that was held at the start of the month.

Also getting in on the action will be the Sky Tower which will be lighting up in black and white to mark the victory.

A full parade for the team's homecoming has yet to be scheduled, but New Zealand will be ready to welcome the boys back with open arms when they make their triumphant return.

It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.
Source: Instagram/ simonvanvelthooven

Related

Americas Cup

Auckland

00:47
Burling said "we are going to enjoy this now" after defeating Oracle 7-1 in the finals series in Bermuda.

'Haven't had any time off in four years' - relieved America's Cup hero Peter Burling looking forward to much-needed break
00:46
After being the only remaining crew member, a grinning Ashby says he will remember this moment for the "absolute" rest of his life.

America's Cup recap: 'It's a hell of a lot nicer... than coming second' - Glenn Ashby recalls devastating 2013 loss and today's fairytale comeback

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
In a great show of sportsmanship, the teams mingled after a tough campaign.

Watch: Vanquished Oracle arrive at Team NZ's base with beers in hand in huge gesture of respect

00:42
2
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

3
1 NEWS

Look who just visited the Team NZ base

00:46
4
After being the only remaining crew member, a grinning Ashby says he will remember this moment for the "absolute" rest of his life.

America's Cup recap: 'It's a hell of a lot nicer... than coming second' - Glenn Ashby recalls devastating 2013 loss and today's fairytale comeback

00:20
5
Dalton couldn't resist making a wee joke at his great rival's expense at Team New Zealand's victory presser today.

Watch: 'I'll call him back' - Grant Dalton burns bitter rival Sir Russell Coutts after phone rings in victory press conference

00:42
It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down.

00:31
Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington.

'I can't believe we won' - family hears from ecstatic America's Cup sailor

Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington

00:33
New Zealand's voice of the America's Cup couldn't have summed up Emirates Team NZ's win better.

Peter Montgomery's crowning words: 'Once again the America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup'

The radio broadcaster, famous for his line when Team NZ first won against America in San Diego 22-years-ago, has done it again.

00:59
A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.

We have a challenger! Luna Rossa announced to take on Team New Zealand as challenger of record

A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.


00:37

'This is for Peter Blake' – Auckland Mayor Phil Goff pays tribute to legendary Kiwi sailor as Team NZ win America's Cup

Amid the celebrations, Phil Goff spared a thought for the late, great Sir Peter Blake.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ