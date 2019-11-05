Fireworks cause two large blazes on Mt Eden and Mt Wellington

It's a smell all too familiar for central Auckland residents.

It's been just over two weeks since the Sky City convention centre fire and once again, a smokey stench is hanging around the City of Sails.

Firefighters were called to two separate fires just before 10pm, one on Mt Wellington and one on Mt Eden.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have confirmed both incidents were related to fireworks.

The large fire contained to the Mt Eden Crater is now out, however five fire appliances remain at the scene dampening down hot spots.

The Mt Wellington fire is 200m x 100m. Seven appliances and one tanker remain at the scene working to extinguish it.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say they struggled due to difficult access to Mt Wellington.

The fires pose no risk to nearby houses.

On Facebook Residents have reported seeing the fire on Mt Wellington from Otahuhu.