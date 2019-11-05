TODAY |

Fireworks cause two large blazes on Mt Eden and Mt Wellington

More From
New Zealand

It's a smell all too familiar for central Auckland residents.

It's been just over two weeks since the Sky City convention centre fire and once again, a smokey stench is hanging around the City of Sails.

Firefighters were called to two separate fires just before 10pm, one on Mt Wellington and one on Mt Eden.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have confirmed both incidents were related to fireworks.

The large fire contained to the Mt Eden Crater is now out, however five fire appliances remain at the scene dampening down hot spots.

The Mt Wellington fire is 200m x 100m. Seven appliances and one tanker remain at the scene working to extinguish it.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say they struggled due to difficult access to Mt Wellington.

Source: 1 NEWS

The fires pose no risk to nearby houses.

On Facebook Residents have reported seeing the fire on Mt Wellington from Otahuhu.

There have been 46 firework related emergency calls in Northland and Auckland.

Mt Wellington fire sending smoke across the city. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
TJ Perenara applauded for using winner's speech at World Rugby awards to congratulate Boks
2
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
3
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
4
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
5
Mongrel Mob 'don’t rate a mention' in Australia, says gang expert
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:17

Police push for crackdown as Kiwis increasingly fall victim to suspected paedophiles and scammers

Police seek vape thieves caught on camera in Halloween dairy heist

One dead, another seriously injured in fiery crash near Christchurch
02:26

Guy Fawkes: Caution urged tonight amid hot and dry conditions