Fireworks call outs around the country put fire crews under 'a lot of stress'

There were nearly 90 fireworks related call outs across New Zealand last night and Fire and Emergency New Zealand say it put pressure on its crews.

In Auckland fireworks started blazes on Mt Wellington and Mt Eden. Both fires were both eventually contained, but FENZ national adviser Pete Gallagher said it was a busy night.

"As of 5:30 this morning we'd had 88 calls associated with fireworks so that's a big night for us," said Mr Gallagher.

He said it put pressure on firefighters particularly volunteers working out in the rural communities.

"There is a lot of stress placed on our people.

"We've had the soaring temperatures in the last few days. That coupled with some high winds around the country meant that conditions were ripe for a few fires to get out of control and that's what we saw last night with the major blazes in Mt Wellington and Mt Eden.

Mt Wellington fire sending smoke across the city. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Gallagher said there needs to be a discussion around whether there is a step away from private fireworks displays.