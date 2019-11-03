Fireworks to blame for multiple vegetation fires near Whangārei

A group of young people throwing fireworks out of a moving car was the cause of multiple vegetation fires today in Whangārei.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS five fire engines worked to extinguish the fires, one of which was about 70 by 20 metres in size.

Traffic was backed up along Nhunguru Road as fire crew moved in both directions to attend to the fires.

Traffic was backed up as fire crew attended the vegetation fires. Source: Supplied

A witness told 1 NEWS she was stuck in traffic for almost half and hour.

The first call was made to emergency services at 5.12pm and the flames were extinguished by 7.00pm.