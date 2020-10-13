Fireworks to be banned in Mackenzie Basin from Christmas Eve to end of summer

Fireworks are being banned in the Mackenzie Basin for summer, Fire and Emergency New Zealand has announced.

Rural properties surrounded by scorched land after the Lake Ōhau fire. Source: 1 NEWS

The ban is under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act and comes into effect at 6pm tonight, running through until 31 March 2021.

The prohibition order includes Omarama but not Otematata and covers the rest of the Mackenzie Basin to the north.

“The area has already had two major fires at Lakes Pukaki and Ōhau this season,” acting principal rural fire officer Don Geddes said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"In extreme conditions, it only takes a spark to start a devastating wildfire. That spark can come from a firework or a campfire, a gas cooker, a charcoal barbeque or a vehicle exhaust,” he said.

"We know there will be a lot of visitors to the Mackenzie and we want to reduce as many fire risks as possible. Banning fireworks is part of our local risk reduction strategy.

Fireworks banned in multiple Christchurch areas after weekend Port Hills blaze blamed on them