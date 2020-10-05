Fires at two cell towers in Christchurch treated as suspicious

Fire investigators will this morning examine two suspicious cell phone tower fires in Christchurch last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand deployed one appliance at 8.30pm when a fire was reported to a cell phone tower on Mairehau Road near Burwood Hospital.

FENZ shift manager Lyn Crosson says the crew at the scene reported a fire both at the top and bottom of the tower.

She says two more crews were deployed at 9.30pm when a second tower was reported being on fire near Mitre Ten Mega on Ferry Road.

Both fires are being treated as suspicious with investigators returning to the scenes this morning.