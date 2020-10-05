TODAY |

Fires at two cell towers in Christchurch treated as suspicious

Source:  1 NEWS

Fire investigators will this morning examine two suspicious cell phone tower fires in Christchurch last night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand deployed one appliance at 8.30pm when a fire was reported to a cell phone tower on Mairehau Road near Burwood Hospital.

FENZ shift manager Lyn Crosson says the crew at the scene reported a fire both at the top and bottom of the tower.

She says two more crews were deployed at 9.30pm when a second tower was reported being on fire near Mitre Ten Mega on Ferry Road.

Both fires are being treated as suspicious with investigators returning to the scenes this morning.

Police have been contacted for comment.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
