Fires sparked by batteries in Christchurch rubbish trucks and dumps prompts collection trial Jordan Oppert 1 NEWS Reporter 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From New Zealand Jordan Oppert Christchurch and Canterbury Accidents Your playlist will load after this ad Fire and Emergency NZ is also concerned about the growing number of e-bikes and e-scooters. Source: 1 NEWS More From New Zealand Jordan Oppert Christchurch and Canterbury Accidents