Fires at central Auckland construction site believed to be suspicious

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson has confirmed to 1 NEWS that there are 13 fire trucks in attendance at a construction site on Albert Street after two fires broke out.

The fires were on levels eight and 14 and were extinguished by the interior sprinkler system.

Fire fighters are currently checking other levels. No one was inside or had to be evacuated.

A firefighter at the scene has told 1 NEWS that they believe the two separate fires were deliberately lit.

Officials are treating them as suspicious.