Firefighters are working to extinguish a bus on fire inside a single-storey building in Christchurch this evening.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

Four fire trucks were called to a well-involved fire on Wickham Street, in Bromley, at around 8.10pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The bus was already on fire upon arrival, the spokesperson said.