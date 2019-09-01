Firefighters working to control Porter's Pass fire for second day

By Maddy Lloyd

Fire crews are out on the ground again today trying to control the Porters Pass blaze.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said the fire started in the Selwyn District, Canterbury shortly after 4.30am yesterday. The fire had spread to cover 100 hectares.

Crews were briefed at 7am today and are now into their work.

Area Commander Colin Russell says overnight conditions were favourable - a high humidity overnight kept the fire at bay.

FENZ says the main goal today is to get the fire contained and to "black it out", which means to create a perimeter around the fire that has no hot spots in order for the fire to be contained in an area.

Forty personnel will be working on the ground to control the blaze today with the support of three choppers.

Thick clouds of smoke coming from the fire on Porter's Pass. Source: Oliver Dobbin

They’re optimistic they’ll make good progress today. The forecast is looking good with lower winds and temperatures than yesterday and a high humidity, but crews will be working on quite steep terrain so it’ll be tough work.

The focus will be heavy work on the ground today. Ten helicopters were used yesterday, but now most crews will be on the ground with only three choppers in support if needed.