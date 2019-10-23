TODAY |

Firefighters working to bring large Titirangi house fire under control

Firefighters are working to bring a "well-involved" house fire in the West Auckland suburb of Titirangi under control. 

Fire and Emergency NZ said it was called about 6.50pm this evening, with five appliances working to bring the fire under control.

There is no threat to any neighbouring properties and there have been no injuries reported, a spokesperson said.

Everyone inside the house has been accounted for. 

There is no word yet as to the cause of the blaze.

