Firefighters' union chairman resigns following dropped sexual assault, bullying investigation of CEO

Imogen Wells, 1 News Tonight Reporter
1 NEWS understands the United Fire Brigades’ Association chairperson, Richie Smith, has resigned.

Richie Smith. Source: UFBA

It comes after the volunteer firefighter union dropped an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and bullying made against the organisation’s chief executive, Bill Butzbach.

1 NEWS revealed last year the inquiry was dropped because agreement couldn’t be reached on complainants’ access to the report.

They had requested full copies of the final report but the UFBA only wanted to give them access to the parts that applied to them individually.

Victims advocate Ruth Money said it was appalling the alleged victims were treated in such a way.

“We see this time and time and again and it is abhorrent that it happens in 2020.”

1 NEWS has spoken to more than 10 people who allege Butzbach bullied or harassed them while working alongside him.

The UFBA have been approached for comment. 

