Firefighters tackle timber yard blaze at Kopu near Thames

1 NEWS
Fifteen ground units are being used to tackle a fire at a timber yard at Kopu in Thames-Coromadel District.

Emergency services were called to the ITM timber yard on Kopu Road just before 2pm.  

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS the fire is in a two-storey building approximately 80 by 50 square metres. 

A spokesperson said all people on site have been accounted for and no injures have been reported.

Eight fire trucks and six support vehicles were at the scene along with aerial support, and a water tanker has since arrived.

Firefighters have been tackling the fire in a two-storey building on the site in Thames-Coromandel District. Source: Facebook: Aidin Aitkin
