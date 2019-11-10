Firefighters tackle timber yard blaze at Kopu near Thames

Fifteen ground units are being used to tackle a fire at a timber yard at Kopu in Thames-Coromadel District.

Emergency services were called to the ITM timber yard on Kopu Road just before 2pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS the fire is in a two-storey building approximately 80 by 50 square metres.

A spokesperson said all people on site have been accounted for and no injures have been reported.