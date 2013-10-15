Firefighters struggle to control large vegetation fire near Canterbury riverbank

Firefighters are struggling to control a large vegetation fire after it broke out near a Canterbury riverbank this afternoon.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire began by the Rakaia River, in Methven, around 1:20pm today.

The fire is 250 to 300 metres long at the top of the riverbank and there are 10 fire engines at the scene.

Strong winds and water supply problems are hampering efforts to control the blaze.

No people or properties are at risk at this stage.