 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Firefighters struggle to control large vegetation fire near Canterbury riverbank

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Firefighters are struggling to control a large vegetation fire after it broke out near a Canterbury riverbank this afternoon.

Fire engine

Fire engine

Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire began by the Rakaia River, in Methven, around 1:20pm today.

The fire is 250 to 300 metres long at the top of the riverbank and there are 10 fire engines at the scene.

Strong winds and water supply problems are hampering efforts to control the blaze.

No people or properties are at risk at this stage.


Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

00:57
2
Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.

Charlotte and George steal the show as royal kids complete memorable day

00:44
3
The couple emerged from the castle with beaming smiles.

Royal newlyweds leave Windsor Castle for evening reception with beaming smiles

4

Fog cannon activated in armed Hamilton robbery

5

Stormy weather causing flight disruptions at Queenstown Airport

00:44
The couple emerged from the castle with beaming smiles.

Royal newlyweds leave Windsor Castle for evening reception with beaming smiles

The reception at nearby Frogmore House is being hosted by Harry's father Charles, the Prince of Wales.

01:03
This was the moment all speculation about Markle’s dress ended – with a surprise choice of designer.

New Zealand Kowhai flower integrated into Meghan Markle's wedding veil

New Zealand was one of 53 Commonwealth countries represented in Meghan Markle's wedding veil.


00:43
The now Duchess of Sussex didn’t disappoint with her beautiful dress.

Watch: The dress! Meghan Markle's stunning Givenchy wedding dress unveiled as she arrives at Windsor Castle

The bride arrived at Windsor Castle, to be married to Prince Harry, in a vehicle accompanied by her mum Doria Ragland.


01:00
The bride was captured in the car with her mother.

Watch: First video of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress being driven to the wedding

The 36-year-old left her home near the venue where she had been preparing for the wedding just after 10.20pm NZT, accompanied by her mother.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry laughing.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive official titles

The pair have been given their official titles.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 