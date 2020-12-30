TODAY |

Firefighter's raw video captures Ahipara blaze's '40 feet tall-plus' flames up close

Source:  1 NEWS

Up-close footage of the Ahipara scrub fire shows just what firefighters have had to tackle since it flared up last night.

Footage supplied to 1 NEWS shows what crews are tackling in Northland. Source: 1 NEWS

Footage has been supplied to 1 NEWS from a firefighter at the blaze who recorded the fire from a safe distance to show how violent it was at the southern end of 90 Mile Beach last night.

“Some of the flames were 40 feet tall-plus,” David Ross, chief fire officer of the Ahipara Fire Brigade told 1 NEWS.

“An active fire front during the night was very, very powerful. We went up and checked the fireline at one stage and it was just amazing. Huge.

“When I walked the fireline, the spread of fire was quicker than I could run and I knew we were in trouble.”

The blaze broke out last night in the small town of Apihara, nestled in the southern end of 90 Mile Beach. Source: 1 NEWS

Up to 60 firefighters and several helicopters were brought in to contain the blaze as the flames ripped through 56 hectares of land.

A total fire ban has since been put in force for all of Northland and 100 homes were initially evacuated, although some residents have now been able to return.

