Firefighters forced to rely on rental van as faulty new trucks pulled

Firefighters have major concerns for the state of fire trucks, with nearly half of their newest vehicles pulled off the road.

They're relying on older vehicles and in one case, a rental van, to carry out their work.

It has no sirens and it can't drive over the speed limit, but it's expected to respond swiftly to major fire emergencies.

"It's incredibly frustrating, it's just beyond belief as to how we can be in this situation," the Firefighters' Union's Martin Campbell told 1 NEWS.

It's just one of issues firefighters say they're dealing with as faults in their newest trucks have forced half of country's fleet off the road.

Small cracks in the supports that hold up the lockers on the side of the trucks are causing the issue.

"The problem with the contingency plan is there isn't one," Mr Campbell says.

"If there's a major emergency, we have no relief fleet that can be used to respond to that because all of the relief trucks are currently being used to replace the broken-down Man trucks that were in commission."