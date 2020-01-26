Firefighters extinguish large fire at Nelson car dealership

A large fire at a car dealership in Nelson last night has since been extinguished.
Fire services were called to a well-ablaze fire at M S Ford, on Haven Road, at 10.08pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
Crews from Nelson, Stoke, Richmond, Mapua and Wakefield are in attendance, Fire and Emergency NZ Communication Centres said on Facebook.
"The building has sustained extensive damage, please spare a thought, and your support for the business owners and their staff," Tasman-Marlborough Fire Area said on Facebook.
"The cause of the fire will be investigated during daylight hours, once overhaul has been completed."
At the time of the blaze, residents in the area were advised to close windows and doors, and to not expose themselves to smoke. Anyone who felt unwell was also urged to contact a medical professional.