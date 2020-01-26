Firefighters extinguish large fire at Nelson car dealership

A large fire at a car dealership in Nelson last night has since been extinguished.

Fire services were called to a large fire at a car dealership in Nelson last night. Source: Facebook / Tasman-Marlborough Fire Area

Fire services were called to a well-ablaze fire at M S Ford, on Haven Road, at 10.08pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Crews from Nelson, Stoke, Richmond, Mapua and Wakefield are in attendance, Fire and Emergency NZ Communication Centres said on Facebook.

"The building has sustained extensive damage, please spare a thought, and your support for the business owners and their staff," Tasman-Marlborough Fire Area said on Facebook.

"The cause of the fire will be investigated during daylight hours, once overhaul has been completed."