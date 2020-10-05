Firefighters extinguish blaze in Auckland CBD

A fire has caused smoke to billow through the Auckland central business district overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to a construction site connected to a building on the corner of Fanshaw Street and Federal Street at 9.42pm.

There were 32 firefighters fighting the blaze, the spokesperson added.

With the 19-storey building under partial reconstruction, Fire and Emergency believe it was roofing material that caught on fire.

At 11.30pm the fire was extinguished and crews started to leave the scene.