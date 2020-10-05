TODAY |

Firefighters extinguish blaze in Auckland CBD

Source:  1 NEWS

A fire has caused smoke to billow through the Auckland central business district overnight.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to a construction site connected to a building on the corner of Fanshaw Street and Federal Street at 9.42pm.

There were 32 firefighters fighting the blaze, the spokesperson added.

With the 19-storey building under partial reconstruction, Fire and Emergency believe it was roofing material that caught on fire.

At 11.30pm the fire was extinguished and crews started to leave the scene. 

There were no reported injuries. 

