TODAY |

Firefighters continue to bring large fire near Napier under control

Source:  1 NEWS

Firefighters remain at the site where a large, uncontained blaze has been burning in Tangoio since Monday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS reporter Sean Hogan has this report. Source: 1 NEWS

Last night, drones were flown around the 12km perimeter of the fire ground to identify any hotspots using thermal imaging cameras.

read more
Smoke billows into sky as large forest fire breaks out north of Napier

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group said 55 firefighters were on the ground today, as well as additional forestry crews from Pan Pac who are working on securing the perimeter of the fire.

The Tangoio fire hotspots, shown in red, are coded depending on the temperature and size of the hotspot. Source: Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group/Facebook

Tangoio Settlement Rd is still closed at the junction with Waipatiki Road and FENZ asked that people stay away from the area while firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dangerous conditions meant firefighters were unable to actively tackle the blaze overnight. Source: Morgan Cook

"There will still be smoke coming from the fire as skid sites in the forest burn over the next few days. Our crews will be focusing on the perimeter before being tasked on these areas," Hawke's Bay Civil Defence wrote on Facebook.

Helicopters are on standby but will only be used if the fire flares up. The Civil Defence said it was unlikely though as weather conditions were looking favourable today.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Revealed: The baby names rejected by New Zealand officials in 2019
2
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
3
Watch as six-year-old girl is joined by pod of orcas during her first time water skiing
4
Ross Taylor in tears as he explains how Martin Crowe instilled belief he could one day be NZ's highest Test run scorer
5
Extraordinary scenes as Stefanos Tsitsipas destroys racquet, injures dad, gets told off by mum in loss to Nick Kyrgios
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Proposal for New Zealand's first ocean farm plan off Marlborough divides submitters
00:52

More access to Auckland's Waitakere Ranges amid ongoing kauri dieback battle

Police appeal for help to find phone of Christchurch woman allegedly murdered on New Year's Eve

Measles warning for travellers on Interislander ferry over holiday break