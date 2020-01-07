Firefighters continue to bring large fire near Napier under control

Firefighters remain at the site where a large, uncontained blaze has been burning in Tangoio since Monday.
Last night, drones were flown around the 12km perimeter of the fire ground to identify any hotspots using thermal imaging cameras.
Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group said 55 firefighters were on the ground today, as well as additional forestry crews from Pan Pac who are working on securing the perimeter of the fire.
Tangoio Settlement Rd is still closed at the junction with Waipatiki Road and FENZ asked that people stay away from the area while firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
"There will still be smoke coming from the fire as skid sites in the forest burn over the next few days. Our crews will be focusing on the perimeter before being tasked on these areas," Hawke's Bay Civil Defence wrote on Facebook.
Helicopters are on standby but will only be used if the fire flares up. The Civil Defence said it was unlikely though as weather conditions were looking favourable today.