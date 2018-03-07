Firefighters continue to battle Otahuhu blaze as classes at nearby college resume

The fire at a south Auckland scrap metal yard is still being battled by firefighters this morning.

Twelve crews worked through the night to fight the blaze at Sims Pacific Metals in Otahuhu, and James Fletcher Drive remains closed.

Students at Kings College in Otahuhu will have their classes resumed today.

The fire broke out yesterday morning about 2am and there have been no reports of injuries.

It's not the first fire at the site in recent years - 60 firefighters attended a blaze there last May which gutted the factory.