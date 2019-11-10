Firefighters contain timber yard blaze at Kopu near Thames

Sixteen fire units were used to tackle and contain a fire at a timber yard at Kopu in Thames-Coromadel District.

Emergency services were called to the ITM timber yard on Kopu Road just before 2pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS the fire was in a two-storey building approximately 80 by 50 square metres.

A spokesperson said all people on site have been accounted for and no injures have been reported.

At the scene were five pumps, one tanker, one aerial unit and nine support units.

The fire is now under control and a fire investigator is at the scene.

There’s currently no information about the extent of the damage and whether the fire had spread to surrounding structures.