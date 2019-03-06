Firefighters contain large South Auckland blaze, but traffic still snarled

A large fire which sent a dark plume of smoke rising over South Auckland has been contained.

Police receieved multiple reports of smoke coming from a fire at a car yard on Jellicoe Road, Manurewa, just after 11.30am, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.



Twenty fire trucks remain on the scene fighting the blaze.



Jutland Road has since been closed between Jellicoe Road and Gloucester Road due to the fire, Auckland Transport tweeted.



The agency advised motorists to avoid the area or "be prepared for delays on Great South Road, Maich Road and Grand Vue Road".

Trains across the Southern line have since been delayed or cancelled, the transport agency said.

No injuries have been reported at this stage, a St John spokesperson said.