Firefighters to check for hotspots on Port Hills following large scrub fire

Source:  1 NEWS

A skeleton crew of around seven firefighters have patrolled the perimetre of a large scrub fire in Christchurch's Port Hills overnight as they comb the area for flareups.

Forty homes had to be evacuated overnight. Source: 1 NEWS

Around 40 homes were forced to evacuate following a scrub fire in the suburb of Hillsborough on Friday, with fire investigators now following "good, positive leads" to work out how it started, Fire and Emergency New Zealand Area Commander Dave Stackhouse yesterday told 1 NEWS.

Port Hills resident escapes scrub fire overnight with nothing but his clothes

It comes after several suspicious fires were reported in the hills three days ago, which were believed to have been deliberately lit.

Around 12 more firefighters arrived at the scene this morning, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Firefighters will use water tanks called 'smoke chasers' today to target any hotspots.

A large scrub fire broke out near the suburb of Hillsborough. Source: 1 NEWS

FENZ is confident there will not be danger of another flareup today, the spokesperson said.


Christchurch and Canterbury
