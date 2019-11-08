TODAY |

Firefighters challenged by difficult terrain tackling 60-hectare bush fire in Otago conservation park

A large bush blaze has broken out in an Otago conservation park this morning, but emergency services say they are struggling to reach the fire.

Fire crews received reports of an almost 60-hectare vegetation fire in Te Papanui Conservation Park, west of Dunedin, just before 11am. Five helicopters and ground crews are fighting the fire.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS ground crews were struggling to reach the site due to the difficult terrain.

The spokesperson said the fire was heading in a south-easterly direction and the area ablaze is predominantly tussock grassland and Manuka scrub. There is currently no risk to any structures.

The 21,000-hectare park is of high ecological value due to its large and rare indigenous tussock grassland area.

The blaze is almost three times the size of the pine forest fire at the nearby Bucklands Crossing, inland from Waikouaiti, which started about 11.30am yesterday.

Helicopters are dousing the burning trees from above. Source: 1 NEWS

Five fire crews remained at the 16-hectare blaze, where the fire is said to have been "deep seated" in the soil.

Diggers were at the scene to turn over the soil and fire crews were putting out remaining hotspots.

Firefighters working at the scene of a fire (file image). Source: 1 NEWS
