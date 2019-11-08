TODAY |

Firefighters challenged by difficult terrain tackling 50 hectare bush fire in Central Otago

A large bush blaze has broken out in Central Otago this morning, but emergency services say they are struggling to reach the fire.

Fire crews received reports of a 50-hectare vegetation fire in Middlemarch, west of Dunedin, just before 11am. Five helicopters and ground crews are fighting the fire.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS ground crews were struggling to reach the site due to the difficult terrain.

They said the strong north-westerly wind was adding to the challenging situation.

The blaze is almost three times the size of the pine forest fire at the nearby Bucklands Crossing, inland from Waikouaiti, which started about 11.30am yesterday.

Helicopters are dousing the burning trees from above. Source: 1 NEWS

Five fire crews remained at the 16-hectare blaze, where the fire is said to have been "deep seated" in the soil.

Diggers were at the scene to turn over the soil and fire crews were putting out remaining hotspots.

Firefighters working at the scene of a fire (file image). Source: 1 NEWS
