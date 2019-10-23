Firefighters bring large Titirangi house fire under control

Firefighters extinguished a "well-involved" house fire in the West Auckland suburb of Titirangi last night.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it was called about 6.50pm yesterday, and five appliances worked to bring the fire under control.

A spokesperson said everyone inside the house has been accounted for and no injuries have been reported.

There is no threat to any neighbouring properties and there have been no injuries reported, the spokesperson said.