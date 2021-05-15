TODAY |

Firefighters battling 'well-involved' apartment fire in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Firefighters are battling an intense blaze in an Auckland suburb this evening.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More crews had to be called in to help with the fire at Onehunga Mall. Source: Jed Mozessohn

Crews are currently battling a fire in an apartment block at Onehunga Mall with the crews rating the blaze as "well-involved" on arrival.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they have called for more fire crews to help contain the blaze.

"We now have fire crews on scene from Onehunga, Ellerslie, Mount Roskill, Auckland Central, Remuera, Avondale, Balmoral. Otahuhu, Mangere, Papatoetoe and Parnell Fire Stations," the spokesperson said.

There are road closures in place and it is best for the public to follow traffic diversions or avoid the area altogether at this time.

An eye witness told 1 NEWS the fire is "pretty intense" with about 20 fire trucks and 10 police cars on the scene.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
Firefighters battling 'well-involved' apartment fire in Auckland
2
Historic homestead in South Canterbury 'extensively damaged' after blaze finally extinguished
3
Protestors gather around NZ calling on Ardern to take action amid growing Gaza conflict
4
Police investigation launched after newborn hospitalised in critical condition
5
Boy, 6, with life-threatening condition cut off from legal CBD medication because of 'broken' drug law
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Air New Zealand charity takes 50 kids on a kiwi-tracing mystery adventure

Police investigation launched after newborn hospitalised in critical condition

Salaries of senior public service workers exposed as Govt targets lower paid staffers for wage freeze

Flood warning system vandals in Taranaki put lives at risk, says regional council