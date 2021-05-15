Firefighters battling 'well-involved' apartment fire in Auckland

Firefighters are battling an intense blaze in an Auckland suburb this evening.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Crews are currently battling a fire in an apartment block at Onehunga Mall with the crews rating the blaze as "well-involved" on arrival.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they have called for more fire crews to help contain the blaze.

"We now have fire crews on scene from Onehunga, Ellerslie, Mount Roskill, Auckland Central, Remuera, Avondale, Balmoral. Otahuhu, Mangere, Papatoetoe and Parnell Fire Stations," the spokesperson said.

There are road closures in place and it is best for the public to follow traffic diversions or avoid the area altogether at this time.